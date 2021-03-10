Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market in which realtors are seeing an increasing number of homes for sale receive multiple bids, often with few or any subject-to clauses. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market in which realtors are seeing an increasing number of homes for sale receive multiple bids, often with few or any subject-to clauses. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm experiencing ‘unprecedented’ sellers’ housing market

Realtors seeing homeowners receive several bids, homes selling for more than asking price

Salmon Arm is feeling the heat of the Okanagan and Lower Mainland real estate markets.

Limited inventory and increasing demand for housing in the Shuswap city have created an unprecedented seller’s market in which homeowners are receiving multiple offers and homes are selling for above the asking price.

“There was one that just sold yesterday,” said ReMax’s Linda Rohlfs. “The list price was $449,000. It was on the market three days and it sold for $486,597. So it sold for more than $40,000 more. And I’m talking about a 65-year-old house on a third of an acre.”

According to Rohlfs, who has been helping people buy and sell homes in the area for 39 years, it has become common for a property to go on the market and have five or six prospective buyers put in bids.

“It’s unprecedented; we haven’t had that market at all,” said Rohlfs, noting the situation can be a catch-22 for sellers who may wish to take advantage of the market, but find with its limited inventory that there’s nowhere for them to go.

In addition to multiple bids, buyers are also limiting or eliminating their “subject to” clauses, including home inspection, in order to secure a property.

“That’s always worrisome because you’ve viewed it but you’re buying without doing your due diligence because you want to be the bidder that has less subjects on it,” said Rohlfs.

Tina Cosman, with Royal LePage, is seeing and experiencing the same challenges.

Read more: Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues to rebound

Read more: Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues hot start to 2021

“I’ve been licensed for 13-and-a-half years and this is the first time I’ve experienced anything like this,” said Cosman. “We’ve gone through good markets where multiple offers did occur, but not to this extent, not at this level.”

Cosman said recent statistics show 59 per cent of Salmon Arm homebuyers were from the Shuswap, North and Central Okanagan, 20 per cent from the Lower Mainland (including Vancouver Island), 11 per cent were from Alberta and then the balance were a mix from Northern B.C. and other provinces.

Both Cosman and Rohlfs said the greatest demand in Salmon Arm right now is properties selling in the range of $400,000 to $600,000.

“We are more reasonable, more affordable than Kelowna, we are more affordable than Vernon, but again, our prices are going up,” said Cosman, noting buyers and sellers should be aware that the latest property values released by the BC Assessment Authority might already be outdated. She said a better determiner of a property’s value is comparable properties that sold recently.

“In the market we’re experiencing right now, you don’t want to go back six months because what happened six months ago is no longer reality for us. Our market is changing very rapidly,” said Cosman.

While she embraces the challenge of the changing market, Cosman recognized that it can create stress for both buyers and sellers. She encouraged both to find a realtor who can carry much of the burden of that stress.

“It can be very intense with how quickly things are going,” said Cosman. “Even having a conversation with a realtor so you understand what’s happening and what to expect, I think that’s key to minimizing your stress level because if you have the information and you’re prepared, that goes a long way.”

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmHousing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm experiencing ‘unprecedented’ sellers’ housing market
Next story
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species

Just Posted

A concept image shows a four-lane replacement for the RW Bruhn Bridge towering over the nearby railway bridge across the Sicamous Channel. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Image)
VIDEO: New Sicamous Highway 1 bridge renderings show one less lane than promised

Mayor Terry Rysz wants to see access improvements and funding for a pedestrian bridge.

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Enderby man dies in crash off Salmon River Road

Vehicle travels off road, through field and flips before coming to a rest at the bottom of an embankment

The May pole dance at Sicamous, circa 1940, photo by Erskine Burnett courtesy of the Enderby and District Museum and Archives
Column: 80-year-old scrapbook provides insightful look at Shuswap history

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market in which realtors are seeing an increasing number of homes for sale receive multiple bids, often with few or any subject-to clauses. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm experiencing ‘unprecedented’ sellers’ housing market

Realtors seeing homeowners receive several bids, homes selling for more than asking price

Naloxone, pictured above, may not be effective against overdoses caused by the drugs currently circulating in Interior Health. (Jenna Hauck - file)
Dangerous drug alert issued for entire Interior Health region

The drugs contain benzodiazepines which are not affected by naloxone

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Mounties are now using What3Words digital location to help people pinpoint their whereabouts when lost or injured. The app tells you a three-word label for every 10-foot square on the planet. (What3Words)
RCMP now using app to track people lost, injured in B.C.’s backcountry

‘All they have to do is click a link and we’ll be able to pinpoint where they are,’ says RCMP

Dead bats can contribute important information on disease spread. Always wear gloves when handling dead animals. (Submitted - C. Koot.)
Bats begin to hang out as spring approaches in the Okana

Early sightings may be a sign of an fungal disease deadly to bats

B.C. Attorney General David Eby removes his mask to debate changes to rental housing legislation in the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2021. (Hansard TV)
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

B.C. Liberals vote against new ‘renoviction’ restrictions

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

Because of the illegal introduction of largemouth bass, Garnet Lake in Summerland will be closed to fishing beginning April 1, 2021. (Summerland Review file photo)
Garnet Lake closed to fishing as of April 1

Province announces closure after largemouth bass illegally introduced into lake near Summerland

Ben Morrison and gets a helping hand from his grandfather Larry while trying to catch a fish at the 2016 Father's Day Kids Fishing Derby at the Salmon Arm wharf. (File photo)
Column: Catching fish is never just about catching fish

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Robin Konjer and Landon Zabolotniuk’s startup business, Multiply Coffee, supplies Vernon-area shops with coffee roasted fresh, using a zero-emission roaster. (Contributed)
Expert roaster plus ‘numbers guy’ equals early success for Okanagan coffee company

Adding a zero-emission roaster to the equation, Vernon’s Multiply Coffee supplies local shops with environmentally friendly coffee

Most Read