These ‘mountain finder’ landmarks in Switzerland show the basic function of the landmarks concept that the Secwepemc Landmarks project has been working on. The Secwepemc Landmarks in Salmon Arm and beyond will have a different style and design. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm expresses ongoing support for Secwepemc Landmarks project

Council adds its backing for grant application to Heritage BC for completing work

The City of Salmon Arm has restated its support for the Secwepemc Landmarks Project. 

The project partners are applying for a Heritage BC grant to support the coordination, community engagement, technical design and publication of its storyboards.

Adams Lake councillor Shelley Witzky, project coordinator Libby Chisholm, and technical lead Jacob ‘Sutra’ Brett wrote to city council to ask for a letter of support to go to the Shuswap Trail Alliance, which is applying for funds on behalf of the project partners. The grant, if approved, would match the project costs up to $10,000.

Council agreed unanimously to do so.

Read more: City supports landmark proposal in spirit of reconciliation

Read more: Secwepemc knowledge-keeper’s contributions recognized by Province of B.C.

The project is described by its partners as creating awareness of Secwepemc traditional territory through a series of landmarks or sculptures situated at key, highly visited areas, which portray Secwepemc location names, culture and stories throughout the Shuswap lakes region. As well, a series of signposts will be placed at trailheads throughout the Shuswap.

“It’s a very interesting community-changing project and whatever support we can offer, I hope we will,” Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond remarked.

The project partner’s letter noted that in June 2018, council issued a letter of support for the proposal, donated $1,500 and authorized the placement of a sculpture at Marine Peace Park. Council also approved a request for the installation of the storyboards, trailhead markers and three landmark sculptures on trail systems within the city’s jurisdiction.

