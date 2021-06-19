Salmon Arm fair returns for 2021

Salmon Arm residents now have fair grounds to be excited about the fall.

The Salmon Arm Fair, which first ran in 1887, will return to the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds September 10-12.

This year’s fair has much to offer including midway rides, an alpaca show and a barn dance.

The fair’s hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday Sept. 10, with the midway and barn dance open until midnight.

Friday night is when the first contestants in the Shuswap Idol competition take to the stage. Auditions for Shuswap Idol take place August 22 at the Nexus at First. To preregister email shuswapidol@gmail.com.

Saturday Sept. 11 hours are also 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the midway open until midnight. At 10 a.m that day there is a parade.

The deadline for parade applications is September 3 and those interested in participating can visit www.salmonarmfair.com/parade for more information.

On Saturday night more Shuswap Idol contestants hit the stage and the winners will be announced at 8:40 p.m.

On Sunday Sept. 12 the fair is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daily admission is $11 for adults, $9 for youth ages six to 18 or seniors 55 and over, and free for children five and under. There are special rates for families, early birds and three-day passes.

The fair still has space for vendors, sponsors and volunteers, and those interested or wanting more information about any aspect of the fair can visit www.salmonarmfair.com/welcome-to-the-fair.

Read more: Sicamous residents say lack of long-term rentals detrimental to town

Read more: Dog control bylaw passes in Shuswap area despite ‘threatening’ emails

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fall fair