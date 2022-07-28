Salmon Arm family asks for return of stolen motorcycle sculpture

A Salmon Arm family seeks the return of a metal motorcycle sculpture, similar to the one pictured, which was stolen in a break-in at a seniors care facility on Saturday, July 22, 2022. (Contributed)

A Salmon Arm family has asked residents to be on the lookout for a missing metal motorcycle sculpture.

Kristal Burgess said the treasured family memento created by her late father, Dennis Smith, was stolen in a break and enter at the Piccadilly Care Centre on Saturday, July 23. She said the motorcycle was on display in the care centre’s lobby.

“We’d just had my dad’s memorial in June, we sort of had to have it delayed for just over a year because of all of the restrictions, and my mom had it on display on a table there and when she brought it back (to Piccadilly Care Centre), she said can we just have it down here where everybody can enjoy it instead of it just being in my room – so they put it on display there,” explained Burgess.

Smith had been a professional welder before his “semi-retirement,” when he began crafting metal sculptures such as the missing motorcycle.

“That’s what he was doing to stay busy – he would make all of these different metal creations with different parts from different things…,” said Burgess, adding the motorcycle was the only one the family kept.

In a post shared on Facebook, Burgess said the theft has left the family angry and heartbroken.

“If you see a metal motorcycle up for sale anywhere in your online scrolling, please please let us know,” wrote Burgess.

The sculpture is approximately 20 inches long and 10 inches high, and is similar to the one in the image included with this story.

