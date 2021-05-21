Salmon Arm fire chief takes succession of fires lit in garbage cans downtown seriously

Although fires were quickly extinguished, concern is they could ignite nearby structures

Salmon Arm firefighters were called to several garbage container fires set downtown about 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Fire Chief Brad Shirley described a string of fires set in garbage containers in downtown Salmon Arm Thursday night as “very disturbing.”

Beginning shortly before 7 p.m., the fire department was dispatched first to a couple of fires by Boston Pizza, then a couple in the area of the downtown SASCU and then one at Ross Street and Hudson by the Pharmasave.

They were all in close proximity in terms of location and timing.

“We just finished up at one and got another call…” he said.

RCMP officers responded to search for the culprit or culprits.

Shirley said there didn’t seem to be any particular reason why the fires were lit.

“Our fear is that they light one that’s close to a building and no one is going to notice it and it starts a structure fire. It’s definitely concerning to us.”

Shirley encouraged anyone who sees an individual lighting a fire or acting suspiciously, to call 911.

