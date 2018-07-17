Salmon Arm Fire Department adding all-terrain vehicles to fleet

Salmon Arm’s fire department will be adding two new side-by-side ATVs to its fleet, to be used mainly for accessing bush and wild fires (City of Madison Fire Deptartment photo)

The Salmon Arm Fire Department will be adding a couple of side-by-side ATVs to its fleet.

Last week, city council supported the purchase of two new all-terrain vehicles for the fire department. One is a 2018 SX XC Kawasaki Mule, to be purchased from Xcalibur Kawasaki of Salmon Arm for $10,295 plus taxes. The other is a 2018 John Deere 825M for $16,120 plus taxes from Prairie Coast Equipment Inc. of Kamloops.

Related: New wheels for fire chief

Related: Getting a taste of firefighting

The city had budgeted $31,500 in this year’s budget for the purchase of the vehicles, to be equipped with water tank, pump and hand tools. The vehicles will be primarily used to access bush and/or wildfires.

“The smaller unit would be used to access our park trails and what have you within the city, and the larger one more for off-road, foreshore, the wharf area for example, and even situations like the Roots and Blues when we have the camping there,” commented Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley. “Although we designated camping areas and hope to get our large fire apparatus in there, we see that as a challenge so the large unit would be used for things of that nature as well.”

The smaller unit will have a carrying capacity of 400 lbs, while the larger unit can carry up to 1,000 lbs.

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter