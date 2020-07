The department has brought hazardous materials gear to the scene.

Salmon Arm Fire Department trucks were on scene at the pool and rec centre on Friday July 17. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Fire trucks were on scene and turning pedestrians away from the area of the Salmon Arm pool and rec centre shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday July 17.

The department has brought out hazardous material response gear and cordoned off the area. Firefighters were seen suiting up in hazardou material suits.

The pool and rec centre are currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come.



