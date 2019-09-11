Salmon Arm Fire Department opens ranks to junior firefighters

Young department members will earn high school credits while training alongside firefighters

The Salmon Arm Fire Department is opening its ranks to high school students in a program where they will train alongside firefighters and serve the community while earning school credits.

Fire Chief Brad Shirley presented the program, which gets underway in January, to Salmon Arm city council at their Sept. 9 meeting. Shirley noted the driving force behind the development of the program was deputy fire chief Gary Lebeter, who teaches automotive technology at Salmon Arm’s Secondary.

“It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for some time and now that we have additional staff we’re able to do that,” Shirley said.

Read More: CSRD recognized by province for carbon neutrality

Read More: Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

Shirley said while a junior fire fighter program is nothing new to the fire service in B.C. and many other parts of North America, it is new to Salmon Arm.

He said it is focused on Grade 11 and 12 students. Junior firefighters will attend training sessions with the rest of Salmon Arm’s firefighters and get credits towards their schooling.

Shirley said the junior firefighters will be able to attend some calls, but not significant structure fires or calls where there are injuries or death.

Read More: Festivalgoers to forage for fungi near Sicamous once more

Read More: New chairlift and beginner zone announced at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

According to Shirley, the program will ideally take in eight junior firefighters; two for each of Salmon Arm’s halls.

“We’ll just see what interest there is from the kids,” he said.

Coun. Kevin Flynn likened the program to other efforts to get young people involved, such as Salmon Arm’s youth council. He said he hopes the program will assist the Salmon Arm department’s recruiting efforts.

Harrison said he hopes young men and women come forward and take advantage of the opportunity.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Minister of Education wants to fast-track rebuild of destroyed Kamloops school

Just Posted

Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

RCMP report 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann’s body was loacted late in the evening on Sept. 9

Column: Collisions, horses and displays of public compassion

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Larger private docks supported for Shuswap lakes

CSRD approves bylaw increasing allowable dock sizes for single-family homes, parks

CSRD recognized by province for carbon neutrality

The organization received a Level 4 award

Festivalgoers to forage for fungi near Sicamous once more

Fungi Festival runs Sept. 27 to 29, with events centered at the legion hall

Experience the magic of Music Under Paris skies, in the Okanagan

Edie Daponte brings Edith Piaf show to town

Press day means all hands on deck in Vernon

President, director of sales work the press

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Okanagan golf tourney exceeds $2 million goal

10th anniversary event benefits Hospital Foundation in a big way

Summerland Fall Fair a celebration of agriculture

Weekend event featured tailgate party, agricultural displays and entertainment

Coming soon: The Fall of the American Empire a clever comedy-crime drama

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

U.S. Border Patrol said two Mexican citizens entered from Canada along Osoyoos border

B.C. housing experts meet for conference in Kelowna

The conference saw more than 150 housing officials from across B.C. on Monday

Most Read