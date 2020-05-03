Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire on 10th Street SE on Monday, May 4 about 2 p.m., which owners were able to extinguish. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm fire department responds to one of best kinds of fire calls

Vehicle fire extinguished without any major destruction

All in a day’s work for the Salmon Arm Fire Department, and one of the best kinds of fire calls.

Three fire department vehicles responded to a vehicle fire on 10th Street SE about 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

Fire chief Fire Bradley said the owner had a dry chemical fire extinguisher so he was able to pretty well put the fire out himself.

Shirley said it was a small electrical fire on the underside of the engine, and appeared to have caused minimal damage to the vehicle.

