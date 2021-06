Salmon Arm firefighter are responding to a blaze in the 3000 block of 40th Street NE. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighters are responding to a reported structure fire at a property along 40th Street NE.

A plume of black smoke can be seen billowing from the property in the 3,000 block along 40th. People near the scene are reporting it to be structure fire involving a barn.

The road near the property is currently closed to traffic.

Firefighters and RCMP are on the scene.

