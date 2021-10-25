Salmon Arm firefighters were able to extinguish flames in a grassy and treed area near the 1300 block of 10th Avenue SW, despite strong winds, about 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighters called to grass fire near 10th Avenue SW

Amidst strong winds, fire crews extinguish flames in area behind Fountain Tire

The Salmon Arm Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish a grass fire near 10th Avenue SW Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to the call about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 regarding a grassy and treed area behind Fountain Tire in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue SW.

Strong winds fanned the flames visible in the tall grass but fire crews were able to put them out before they spread far.

A passerby who called 911 told the Observer they had caught a bright light out of the corner of their eye as a person coming out of the area rode past them on a bicycle. They said they then heard a loud pop, saw the smoke and called the emergency number.

Police also arrived on scene. No official word yet on the circumstances of the fire, but more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Salmon Arm firefighters were able to extinguish flames in a grassy and treed area near the 1300 block of 10th Avenue SW, despite strong winds, about 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
