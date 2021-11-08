Salmon Arm Fire Department responded to two large brush fires on Saturday, Nov. 6, both without permits. (File photo)

Salmon Arm firefighters called to two large brush fires over weekend

Open burning of small brush fires, with permits, allowed only during October

Salmon Arm Fire Department responded to two calls over the weekend regarding residents burning large brush piles without permits.

Fire Chief Brad Shirley said the fires were extinguished and are under investigation. Fines may be issued.

One was located along off Highway 97B near the Salmon Arm Golf Club’s Executive Course, while the other was in the southeast quadrant of the city, he said.

Shirley pointed out that permits can still be purchased for agricultural burns or land-clearing burns, but several criteria must be met such as having appropriate machinery on site and following the venting index.

As for smaller burns of backyard twigs and branches, which are under the category of Incidental Open Burning, those fires were allowed only in October. They could be no larger than one meter cubed – three by three by three feet – and were permitted only on properties of .99 acres or larger. They won’t be allowed again until March 15 through April 15.

Permits are still available for small backyard campfires, also with conditions. Those fires are not for burning yard debris and are allowed year round, except during campfire bans.

If you have questions about burning regulations or requirements, you’re asked to call the Salmon Arm Fire Department administration office at 250-803-4060, visit during business hours from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or call the Salmon Arm Information line at 250-833-0377 after hours.

Read more: Salmon Arm residents reminded to resist temptation to burn yard waste

Read more: Province to lift open burning ban in Kamloops Fire Centre


