Salmon Arm firefighters investigate source of smoke at residence on First Avenue SE

Occupants of a duplex in the 700 block of First Avenue SE were safe and standing outside as Salmon Arm firefighters searched for the source of smoke.
Firefighters were called to a possible fire about 4:30 p.m. July 7.
They began investigating the source of the smoke, which appeared to be coming from under the roof. They pulled off siding and the vent at the peak of the roof.
Traffic is blocked from coming up First Avenue SE.
