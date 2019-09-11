Salmon Arm firefighters pay tribute to lives lost in 9-11

Canadian flag hung from aerial ladder in display of remembrance and support

The Salmon Arm Fire Department hangs a Canadian flag from an aerial ladder on Sept. 11, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Fire Department raised a flag in respect of those who lost their lives as a result of the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

On Sept. 11, 2019, just outside of Fire Hall 3, a Canadian flag could be seen hanging from a fire truck’s aerial ladder, a symbol of solidarity according to Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley.

“It’s just in remembrance of well – everybody’s life lost on September 11, but obviously the 343 firefighters,” Shirley said. “It’s something we like to pay tribute to for sure.”

On each anniversary of 9-11, the department either lowers the flag just outside of the building or – in this year’s case – flies the Canadian flag from the truck ladder.

“There’s not many days we’re not proud of being in the fire service, but today is certainly one that makes us especially proud.”

The attacks resulted in the deaths of 2,753 civilians, 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers and 37 officers at the Port Authority. Another 184 people were killed when hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, and 40 passengers and crew members aboard United Airlines Flight 93 died when the plane crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

