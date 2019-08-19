Update: Firetrucks off of Alexander Street, faulty air conditioning unit to blame

Update 12:30 p.m:
Firetrucks are no longer blocking Alexander Street and occupants of 371 Alexander are back in the building after firefighters checked the structure and found it safe. The source of concern was found to be a rooftop air conditioning unit requiring maintenance.
Original Story:
A portion of Alexander Street NE is blocked off as firefighters respond call at a downtown Salmon Arm building.
Fire trucks are parked in the front and rear of the Corinthians Building at 371 Alexander and firefighters are responding to a report of a possible structure fire.
There is no smoke coming from the building and firefighters are investigating.
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter