Salmon Arm firefighters respond to report of residential fire

Four fire trucks responded to what was initially described as a residential fire, but things turned out much better than that.
The call came in about 5:45 p.m. regarding a fire in a housing development in the 1400 block of First Avenue SE in Salmon Arm.
As it turned out, it was a stove-top fire.
Two trucks stayed on scene to make certain the fire was completely extinguished. Fire chief Brad Shirley said very little smoke was generated.
