Salmon Arm firefighters respond to report of residential fire

Fortunately fire turned out to be a stove-top fire

Firefighters respond to what turned out to be a stove-top fire off Okanagan Avenue on Oct. 19, 2020 about 6 p.m. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Four fire trucks responded to what was initially described as a residential fire, but things turned out much better than that.

The call came in about 5:45 p.m. regarding a fire in a housing development in the 1400 block of First Avenue SE in Salmon Arm.

As it turned out, it was a stove-top fire.

Two trucks stayed on scene to make certain the fire was completely extinguished. Fire chief Brad Shirley said very little smoke was generated.

