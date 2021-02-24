Smoke dissipates as fire crews respond to smoke that was billowing from a residential building in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue SE in Salmon Arm about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters respond to smoke in a building on Fourth Avenue SE
Crews were called to the scene at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24
People are out of their homes along the 400 block of Fourth Avenue SE in Salmon Arm as fire crews respond to billowing smoke coming from a residential building.
The call came in about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
More information as it becomes available.
