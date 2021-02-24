Salmon Arm firefighters respond to smoke in a building on Fourth Avenue SE

Crews were called to the scene at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24

Smoke dissipates as fire crews respond to smoke that was billowing from a residential building in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue SE in Salmon Arm about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

People are out of their homes along the 400 block of Fourth Avenue SE in Salmon Arm as fire crews respond to billowing smoke coming from a residential building.

The call came in about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More information as it becomes available.

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armfire