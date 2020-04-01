Members of the Salmon Arm Fire Department drive by Shuswap Lake General Hospital with their trucks’ lights on and sirens blaring in support of hospital staff on Tuesday, March 31. (June Alspaugh/Facebook)

Salmon Arm firefighters sound sirens in support of hospital staff

Fire chief hopes to have more emergency responders involved in upcoming parade

It wasn’t an emergency, but a show of appreciation by Salmon Arm emergency responders.

On Tuesday evening, March 31, a parade of firetrucks from Hall #3 rolled slowly along 10th Street NE, lights on and sirens blaring, while passing Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley said procession was arranged at the last minute Tuesday after it was learned other residents would be at the hospital showing their support.

Read more: Neighbours surprise Shuswap health-care worker with show of appreciation

Read more: South Okanagan first responders salute hospital workers

“We’d been talking about it and trying to get more emergency services involved,” said Shirley.

Plans are now in the works for another emergency responders parade of support at the hospital, to take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. Shirley is hoping to have the city’s other firehalls and other emergency responders involved.

“We’ll see if we can get it going,” said Shirley. “It’s certainly a good thing to do. Nurses and doctors and hospital staff are so appreciated for the work they’re doing right now and it’s just one little thing we can do to show our appreciation.”

Video and by June Alspaugh/Facebook

