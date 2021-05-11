Followers of CBC reporter Justin McElroy’s twitter feed responded to his criticism of Salmon Arm’s new municipal flag by offering alternative design options. (Justin McElroy/Twitter)

Followers of CBC reporter Justin McElroy’s twitter feed responded to his criticism of Salmon Arm’s new municipal flag by offering alternative design options. (Justin McElroy/Twitter)

Salmon Arm flag design flounders on internet

‘Business card’ design prompts creative alternatives

The City of Salmon Arm’s new flag has prompted internet vexillographers to produce their own designs.

News of the municipality’s chosen flag design, published by the Salmon Arm Observer on Tuesday (May 11) was greeted with mixed public opinion — weighted heavily towards criticism of the design.

A few commenters on the Observer’s Facebook page championed the design as being consistent with the city’s logo and branding. This, however, was one of the reasons why the flag failed to fly with others.

A repeated sentiment was that the flag looks more like a business card.

Commenter Matthew Heneghan said, “I’d hope to see a little more uniqueness to represent the splendor that is Salmon Arm,” while Helen Barker called the flag a functional failure stating, “Who can decipher it when it’s flapping at the top of a pole? Unlike a symbol or picture.”

The flag happened to catch the attention of CBC municipal affairs reporter, collector of B.C. municipal pins and vexillologist (someone who studies flags) Justin McElroy, who shared a picture of the flag, and his opinion of it, on Twitter.

“It is my sad duty to inform you that salmon arm has WASTED an opportunity to design a new flag writing words on a white blanket is not a flag,” tweeted McElroy, whose post prompted a flurry of feedback, including many alternative flag designs for Salmon Arm.

“All of you who immediately designed better flags for salmon arm are today’s true heroes,” responded McElroy.

Some of McElroy’s heroes offered flags featuring a salmon with a muscular arm, a design submitted to the city back in February by J.L. Jackson Grade 9 student Sadie Maddigan.

The fish, Maddigan explained, is native to the area, while the arm represents the strong connections residents have to one another, “and that we have our beliefs held tight in our fist.” Maddigan used purple in her flag to represent Salmon Arm’s laid-back nature, orange for fish eggs and Salmon Arm’s fertile future, and blue to represent the lake and how much it’s depended upon.

Maddigan was one of teacher Ryon Ready’s Sciences Humaines students who submitted a package of flag design options to the city after studying flags in school. A letter included with the students’ designs noted a flag should be simple and meaningful — and without text or logos.

“We should have a flag that represents Salmon Arm for Salmon Arm; we shouldn’t have to read it,” offered Tegan Schielke and Hannah Mackie in one of several letters included in a package submitted by the Grade 9 class to city council.

Read more: Salmon Arm students flag city’s banner for meaningful replacement

Read more: Majority of council salutes new flag for Salmon Arm

At the city’s May 10 development and planning meeting, councillors were shown the five flag design options, each based on the city’s branding guidelines and carrying the Small City, Big Ideas brand. Couns. Sylvia Lindgren and Tim Lavery opposed the chosen design.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson Grade 9 Sciences Humaines student Sadie Maddigan's Salmon Arm flag depicts a chinook salmon with an arm to represent are strong connections Salmon Arm residents have with one another. (Contributed)

Previous story
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Overall, B.C. is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases

Followers of CBC reporter Justin McElroy’s twitter feed responded to his criticism of Salmon Arm’s new municipal flag by offering alternative design options. (Justin McElroy/Twitter)
Salmon Arm flag design flounders on internet

‘Business card’ design prompts creative alternatives

RCMP respond to call of handgun in Silver Creek on May 8, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
Report of a handgun in Silver Creek leads police to rat issue

No arrests made after RCMP able to speak to resident

A trailer with an Alberta licence plate containing a 2019 Polaris RZR 1000 cc and a Polaris Axys 800 snowmobile were reported stolen from a Salmon Arm property on May 10, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Police searching for sled and side-by-side reported stolen from Salmon Arm property

Theft occurred on Monday, May 10

(Pixabay photo)
NHL bracket challenge supporting Indigenous awards at Okanagan College

One or more Indigenous students experiencing financial barriers will be able to receive an award

Sisters Audrey Cunningham and Donna Erdman, join the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus singing in their cars, tuned into the radio, under the direction of Debbie Parmenter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Okanagan choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Singers find a unique way to practice during pandemic restrictions

Keith MacIntyre - BC Libertarian
Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party

The Penticton businessman was voted in by members of the party on May 8

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a 'person of interest' in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

A Falkland man will present a 600+ signature petition to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board Thursday, May 20, opposing dog control in Electoral Area D, which includes Falkland, Silver Creek, Salmon Valley and Ranchero/Deep Creek. (File photo)
600-plus sign Falkland man’s petition against dog control

Similar bylaw rejected by 200 public hearing attendees when topic came up 9 years ago

Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

426 seriously ill people in hospital, up from 415 Monday

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to 287 mental health calls between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1. (Black Press files)
‘It’s not the police’s responsibility to deal with mental health calls’: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind public to take care of mental health and well-being, while better solutions are sought

Notes of hope, encouragement and camaraderie were left on the message board inside the kitchen of TacoTime. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Adiós, Taco Tuesday: Kelowna residents flock to TacoTime on restaurant’s final day

‘We don’t need another Starbucks. We need tacos on Tuesday, with extra hot sauce’

RCMP. (Black Press File)
Major Crimes called in after two bodies discovered near Penticton

A manhunt involving a police helicopter took place on May 10

Most Read