Salmon Arm food banks make plea for help as supplies depleted

While grocery shoppers in Salmon Arm are being affected by shortages, so are the food banks which rely on donations from stores and residents.

Both the Salvation Army Food Bank and Second Harvest would gratefully appreciate the community keeping them in mind because their regular suppliers no longer have much or any excess food to give them.

“Things are starting to dry up from our normal suppliers. As businesses are no longer operating, they don’t have that excess which they give to us,” said Vahlleri Semeniuk, manager at Second Harvest. “We are buying far more than we normally would.”

Not surprisingly given the hoarding which has gone on, one of the items is toilet paper.

“A lot of people who come through the food bank need toilet paper because it’s an expensive item,” Semeniuk said.

She said canned goods are excellent, as are grocery items such as boxed cereals, pastas.

If you would like to donate, Semeniuk suggests you call her direct line, 250-253-7270, to arrange a drop-off or pick-up.

The Salvation Army Food Bank is also facing shortages.

Lieutenant Joel Torrens said Foodbanks BC warned food banks around the province of increased demands and decreased donations.

“So we’re appealing to the community to not forget those in precarious positions.”

He said the local food bank would appreciate if people could drop off food donations in the boxes the Salvation Army has placed at Walmart, Askew’s and Save-On-Foods.

Any monetary donations can be put through the mail slot at the church at 191 Second Avenue NE.

Both Second Harvest and the Salvation Army Food Bank are respecting social distancing. The Salvation Army is asking that people call 250-832-9194 to make an appointment to pick up a hamper.

Second Harvest is allowing only three people at a time access, but is also preparing bags so people don’t have to enter the facility.



