Salmon Arm gas prices dip below a dollar

Drivers in Salmon Arm saw an unusual site at local gas pumps on Friday morning.
As of 9 a.m. on Dec. 18, regular gas could be purchased for less than $1 per litre at a number of gas stations. Prior to it being 99.9 cents, gas had been hovering at around $1.06 per litre.
While Salmon Arm’s gas prices are often higher than in neighbouring communities, such wasn’t the case on the morning of Dec. 18 when, according to gasbuddy.com, the price per litre of regular gas in Vernon and Kelowna was between 111.9 cents and 113.9 cents. Even in Kamloops, 107.9 cents was the lowest price to be found at the pumps.
