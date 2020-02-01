Salmon Arm fire crews respond to a downed hydro line near Foothill Road in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm homes without power following downed hydro lines
Outages has affected 112 residences
Downed hydro lines have left some Salmon Arm residents without power.
At approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Salmon Arm fire crews were on the scene of a downed hydro line east of 50th street west of Foothill Road.
BC Hydro reports 24 residents have been affected by the subsequent outage.
A tree falling across hydro lines has also knocked out power to 88 more residences east of Foothill Road.
