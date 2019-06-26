Salmon Arm legion welcomes community to help celebrate Legion Week

The Salmon Arm Legion Branch #62 started their Legion Week celebrations with nearly 80 other communities in B.C.

The BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 78 communities across B.C. and the Yukon to celebrate Legion Week, June 24-30.

Read more: B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Salmon Arm legion kicks off Legion Week with open house and barbecue

“Legion Week builds festive momentum leading up to Canada Day and honours the duty, service and sacrifice of our veterans,” said David Whittier, executive director of the BC/Yukon Command. “Drop in to your local legion and enjoy face painting, barbecues, concerts and all kinds of fun and entertainment for families and community members alike.”

Legion Week helps bring people from diverse backgrounds together to celebrate and learn more about Canada’s history. It is part of the B.C. and Yukon governments’ official proclamations of Legion Week as a testament to the dedicated community service of the Royal Canadian Legion.

“During Legion Week and throughout the year, we welcome people from every corner of the community to visit their local legion to celebrate and learn about our country’s proud past,” said Whittier. “Membership is open to all citizens and we encourage community members to join their local legion and participate in building Canada’s legacy of diversity, vibrancy and strength.”

Salmon Arm Branch #62 has been heavily involved in the community since it received its Charter on March 21, 1927. Money raised by the branch through The Poppy Campaign and meat draws are returned to aid veterans and the community.

Read more: District of Sicamous and paving company pitch in to pave Legion’s lot

Read more: Snapshot: Legion blues

In the early years, the branch sponsored a New Year’s Eve dance, organized Armistice Day Ceremonies and maintained relationships with veterans from the First World War. An annual Christmas party was held, with presents provided for all of the children in attendance and this continued into the 1960s.

On Saturday, June 22, Branch 62 held a free barbecue and an open house to kick off Legion Week. Visitors could enter a raffle for a free membership and participate in a meat draw later that evening.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.