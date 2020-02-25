Salmon Arm man arrested after damaged safe found in truck

Forty year old facing charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property

A 40-year-old Salmon Arm man was arrested Tuesday after RCMP responded to an alarm at a business on 10th Ave. SW.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 25, Salmon Arm officers attended the business after an alarm was triggered. Police arrived on the scene to find a red Dodge truck leaving. West said the driver of the truck attempted to hide the vehicle behind a nearby car wash.

“The truck was located and the driver… a 40-year-old male from Salmon Arm, was arrested after the police officer observed stolen power tools still in the truck, along with a damaged safe in the back seat,” said West.

Read more: On-leash plan for dogs at Salmon Arm cemetery evokes growl from pet owners

Read more: Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

With further investigation, officers located other stolen items in the truck. Some, said West, were connected to another break in that occurred the previous night.

West said the man was arrested and held in custody, and released later in the day facing charges of break and enter possession of stolen property. He has a court appearance in April 2020.

Anyone with information that might help in the police investigation is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter