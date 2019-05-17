BC EHS air ambulance crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5 Thursday, May 16, 2019. (@megantcampbell/Twitter)

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

The man who died in Thursday’s Coquihalla Highway crash has been identified by police as a 47-year-old from Salmon Arm after he stopped to offer help following the first of two crashes.

Merritt RCMP said Friday morning that several others were injured after multi-vehicle collisions Thursday evening in the northbound lane near the Coldwater Interchange, south of Exit 290.

Police said that the first incident happened after a small car crashed into a northbound commercial vehicle sometime before 5:30 p.m. While the drivers and a passenger involved exchanged information on the roadside, police said that two additional vehicles approached the scene, causing a chain reaction of further collisions.

READ MORE: One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Two of the people standing on the roadside were seriously injured and taken by air ambulance to hospital. The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that several other passengers were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The collisions closed the highway in both directions for several hours, before it reopened at roughly 1 a.m.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay bus fueled by vegetable oil to begin service next month
Next story
FOODIE FRIDAY: South Okanagan restaurant introduces plant-based menu

Just Posted

Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Body of man who fell on a trail in the Sicamous Creek area recovered

A 19 person team recovered the body from 300 meters down a steep hillside

Send the kids to camp this summer at the Epic Sports Academy

Both camps are offered in Salmon Arm and Armstrong

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Keep your umbrellas handy, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend.

FOODIE FRIDAY: South Okanagan restaurant introduces plant-based menu

See how the Hooded Merganser sous chef makes its Beyond Tacos and Hood Poké Bowl

The Old Guys reunite to play out spring

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts June 13 concert at Nexus

Okanagan mayors urge citizens to conserve water

Annual “Make Water Work” campaign teaches valley residents sustainable gardening

Kootenay bus fueled by vegetable oil to begin service next month

Mountain Man Mike’s will run routes from Kaslo to Vancouver and eventually Edmonton

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

Summerland students to participate in $100 challenge

Rotary Club initiative has students raising money for causes

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

Update: Mission’s Playa Del Sol Resort under evacuation

Residents asked to leave the area after hazardous materials found in a neighbouring unit

Most Read