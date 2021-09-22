Salmon Arm man gets 14 days in jail for driving while prohibited in Merritt

A prohibited driver from Salmon Arm was caught in Merritt.
On March 1, RCMP conducted a check stop at the intersection of Nicola Avenue and Juniper Drive, said Staff Sgt. Major Stephan Drouin, detachment commander of the Merritt RCMP.
He said officers stopped a Salmon Arm man operating a vehicle contrary to a driving prohibition.
On Sept. 14 the man was convicted under the BC Motor Vehicle Act for driving while prohibited, said Drouin. The man received a $500 fine, $75 victim surcharge and a 14-day jail sentence.
