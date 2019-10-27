Chase RCMP respond to septic truck rollover in Anglemont. (File photo)

Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Driver of septic truck was airlifted to hospital

Two separate incidents earlier this month saw Chase RCMP respond to a septic truck losing control and the theft of a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The accident involving the septic truck occurred on Thursday, Oct. 10, when the vehicle failed to negotiate a corner near the intersection of Squilax Anglemont Road and Little Shuswap Lake Road. The vehicle crossed the intersection before rolling over twice and then down an embankment.

Read more: Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm

Read more: Chase RCMP seek man, woman wanted on separate charges

The lone occupant, a 53 year-old-man from Salmon Arm, was ejected from the vehicle. He was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital with broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and shoulder injuries. The accident is still under investigation.

Two weeks later on Tuesday, Oct. 22, Chase RCMP were called to a suspicious vehicle on Leopold Road, near Scotch Creek. After police patrolled the area a red Dodge Ram pick-up was found at a residence in the Anglemont Estates neighbourhood. Upon examination police found the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Vernon.

Police located a male nearby and subsequently arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

Read more: Chase RCMP catch man accused of possessing stolen truck, harming other motorists

Read more: Chase RCMP find drugs, fake money and sawed-off shotgun at traffic stop

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Barbecue hosted for newspaper carriers in Salmon Arm
Next story
Trump says Islamic State leader dead after US raid in Syria

Just Posted

Word on the street: What is your Halloween costume this year?

As the night of ghastly goblins and ghostly ghouls approaches, the Observer… Continue reading

Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Driver of septic truck was airlifted to hospital

Larch Hills Nordic Society hosts ski and board swap fundraiser

Money raised goes towards junior race team

Barbecue hosted for newspaper carriers in Salmon Arm

Event was hosted at downtown news office

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

Brown was member of Summerland’s first council

Early council members wanted October celebration to honour Shaughnessy’s visit

Okanagan divers carve pumpkins below the surface

Members of the Okanagan Diving Club submerged in the waters of Otter Bay, Vernon, on Saturday

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

Most Read