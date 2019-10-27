Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Two separate incidents earlier this month saw Chase RCMP respond to a septic truck losing control and the theft of a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The accident involving the septic truck occurred on Thursday, Oct. 10, when the vehicle failed to negotiate a corner near the intersection of Squilax Anglemont Road and Little Shuswap Lake Road. The vehicle crossed the intersection before rolling over twice and then down an embankment.
The lone occupant, a 53 year-old-man from Salmon Arm, was ejected from the vehicle. He was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital with broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and shoulder injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
Two weeks later on Tuesday, Oct. 22, Chase RCMP were called to a suspicious vehicle on Leopold Road, near Scotch Creek. After police patrolled the area a red Dodge Ram pick-up was found at a residence in the Anglemont Estates neighbourhood. Upon examination police found the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Vernon.
Police located a male nearby and subsequently arrested him on an outstanding warrant.
