Salmon Arm man won’t be jailed for possessing child pornography

Conditional sentence from Supreme Court includes house arrest curfew for six months

A 39-year-old Salmon Arm man will not face jail time after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Nicolas Gerhardt Van Humbeck will instead be subject to a six-month conditional sentence as well as 24 months’ probation.

Justice Geoffrey Gomery sentenced Van Humbeck in B.C. Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Nov. 18.

The charge stated that he was in possession of child pornography on or between Sept. 21, 2016 and June 6, 2017 in Salmon Arm.

A second charge of ‘transmitting, making available, distributing, selling, advertising, importing or exporting child pornography’ was stayed by the Crown.

For the first three months of the conditional sentence, Van Humbeck must remain inside his residence or on the lot of his residence, under house arrest, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 11 a.m. each day. For the last three months, he must remain at his residence between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP investigate child porn cases involving four or five suspects

Read more: Man pleads guilty to child pornography offences in Salmon Arm

Read more: Former Okanagan-based B.C. Dragoons leader pleads guilty to possession of child porn

He can be away from his residence during the curfew hours only with the written permission of his conditional sentence supervisor and only if he carries that written permission with him. He can also be away for employment and community service work with the permission of the supervisor.

He is not permitted to go to any public park, public swimming area, community centre, daycare centre, school ground or playground where young people under 18 years can be expected to go.

He cannot own, possess or use any device capable of accessing any computer network unless a person approved by his sentence supervisor is with him or if it’s during employment and the employer has read the court order.

Regarding computer use, his probation conditions, which are in addition to his sentence conditions, state: “Until you have completed sex offender treatment programming, you must not own, possess, or use any device capable of accessing any computer network including the Internet, except as permitted by this order.”

Van Humbeck must also provide a DNA sample and will be on the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Penticton woman remembered as ‘kind and caring’
Next story
Services needed for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

Just Posted

Field trip inspires Salmon Arm student to recreate art exhibit in Minecraft

Grade 5 student makes a model of The Little Lake exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Salmon Arm orchard working with Interior Health after apple juice recall

Health inspection report raises concerns with hygiene, sanitation, improper attire

Salmon Arm man won’t be jailed for possessing child pornography

Conditional sentence from Supreme Court includes house arrest curfew for six months

Salmon Arm women bring soccer to girls in Kenyan village

Cultural disconnections melt away with learning and laughter

Vandals on ATV damage outdoor skating rink in Silver Creek

Damage delays preparations for ice surface in community park

Get your head out of clouds, North Okanagan

Fall fog sticks around all day in northern portion of valley

Manitoba slams lack of detail on Indigenous child-welfare overhaul plan

The federal government has said the legislation will reduce the number of Indigenous children in care

Services needed for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

Penticton woman remembered as ‘kind and caring’

Lynn Kalmring’s life was one of caring and campassion for others as a person and as a nurse

Highway 97 in Lake Country reopens after police incident near Airport Inn

Traffic was backed up on the highway for several hours

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Vancouver ends three-game slide with 6-3 triumph over Predators

Shuswap farm receives award for high animal welfare standards

Keenan Family Farms also recognized for sustainable agriculture methods

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

Most Read