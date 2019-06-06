Councillor Ronnie Jules of the Adams Lake Indian Band signs the communications agreement as Councillor Gina Johnny acts as witness. (File photo)

Salmon Arm meeting to begin new relationship for First Nations, local governments

First of annual meetings will help establish regular, meaningful communication

Today, June 6, marks the beginning of what is hoped will be a new relationship between First Nations and local governments.

On Sept. 28 of last year, the Shuswap Local and Secwepemc Governments Communications Agreement was born. Representatives from the Adams Lake, Neskonlith, Little Shuswap Lake and Splatsin First Nations gathered at the Adams Lake Conference Centre with reps from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Salmon Arm, Enderby, Chase and Sicamous councils to formalize a communications agreement.

Today will be the first of annual meetings laid out in that agreement, which encourages all parties to come together, both formally and informally, to speak on issues of importance to Secwepemc people and other local communities. The yearly formal gathering is of elected officials from communities that signed the agreement.

Today’s meeting will be hosted by the City of Salmon Arm at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort.

Read more: Secwepemc and Shuswap governments sign milestone agreement

Read more: Time to use new ways

Read more: Flag honours relationship

The agreement also puts into writing a sense of trust, mutual respect and recognition of legitimacy between First Nations and other local governments. It mandates openness, transparency and “no surprises” in communication between these governments going forward.

Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse of the Adams Lake Band says he is pleased to be attending.

“They’ve asked me to come – it’s very important for all the local communities,” he says. “It’s good to communicate, to talk, to meet and greet and eat. It is mostly just to find out who they are, let them know who we are, some of our goals, some of our principles.”

Arnouse said it’s beneficial for all of those involved to be able to provide a united front to other governments.

“It’s all good to have these local governments and Secwepemc communities talk about our local interests, trying to work together with different joint initiatives, to provide a local voice…”

Read more: School expansion will contribute to survival of Secwepemc language, tradition

Read more: Secwepemc and BC Hydro celebrate relationship agreement

Read more: Chief Atahm School in Shuswap launches Secwepemc language game series

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison said he, too, is happy about the meeting.

“It’s a lot about relationship building,” he says, about establishing regular and meaningful communications.

He also emphasized working together, whether looking at provincial or federal funds, land issues, wildfire mitigation, homelessness or economic development.

Harrison also acknowledged the work of former Mayor Nancy Cooper who signed the communications protocol on behalf of the city.

He said he sees the meeting as one where everyone will feel comfortable so they can share whatever is on their mind.

Kukpi7 Judy Wilson of the Neskonlith Band won’t be attending as she is out of town but members of the band council will be at the meeting.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Savona area fire grows to 100 hectares

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Silverbacks announce new voice on the play-by-play

Nathan Kanter to broadcast all 58 regular season games plus four exhibition games and playoffs

Human-caused wildfire near Sorrento under control

BC Wildfire Service now checking for hotspots

South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love

Erected in 1973, carved landmark stands at 24 metres

Salmon Arm man protests daily fines for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Leonard has 30 points to lead Toronto past banged-up Golden State

Kelowna man denies he was hiding evidence when he tossed hammer, murder trial hears

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Okanagan paddleboard event makes decade splash

Kalavida hosts SUP Jam & Demo Day

Okanagan man biking across Canada for mental health awareness

“I figured I’d turn the ride into something meaningful”

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Most Read