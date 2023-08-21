Salmon Arm moved to Stage 4 water restrictions on Aug. 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm moves to severe Stage 4 water restrictions

No outdoor watering of any kind is permitted, only special uses to clean or ensure safety

Salmon Arm has moved to its highest stage of water restrictions to protect the city’s water supply.

Effective Aug. 18, 2023, Salmon Arm moved into Stage 4 of its water restriction strategy for outdoor water use. As the province struggles with severe drought conditions and crews battle wildfires close to home and beyond, Salmon Arm’s restrictions help manage the demand on water supply and ensure sufficient water is available.

Stage 4 does not permit outdoor watering of plants in any circumstance on lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers or plants, including those that produce food.

The city’s chart explains properties over a half acre are not permitted to irrigate with city water, including those with farm status.

The only categories where using water outdoors is permitted is to wash boats for the control of invasive species, washing sidewalks, driveways, fences, windows and building exteriors for health and safety reasons only, and public sports fields and common spaces, which are restricted but regulated under a different schedule.

Salmon Arm moved to Stage 3 restrictions just shy of a month ago, on July 26. At the time, city engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen said the demand on municipal infrastructure was high, taxing the city’s water system amid low lake levels and continued drought conditions.

