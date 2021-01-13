The role of Salmon Arm’s Active Transportation Task Force is to help the city achieve a modern, more efficient system that will see more people using human-powered transportation. (File photo)

The role of Salmon Arm’s Active Transportation Task Force is to help the city achieve a modern, more efficient system that will see more people using human-powered transportation. (File photo)

Salmon Arm moves toward active transportation for many more residents

Task force provides initial recommendations to improve human-powered transportation system

Salmon Arm is being propelled towards making active transportation more safe, attractive and convenient for all its residents through its new Active Transportation Task Force.

The task force, which will be making final recommendations to the city before the end of 2021, moulded its most common and pressing findings into interim recommendations.

Members Blake Lawson, Anita Ely and Craig Newnes presented them to council Jan. 11, sparked by need for the city to be ready for the possibility of upcoming provincial funding.

Active transportation is defined as human-powered transportation such as walking, cycling, skiing, skateboarding or canoeing, as well as travelling with a device that gives a boost such as mobility aids, e-bikes and electric kick scooters. Active transportation can also be combined with other modes of travel such as public transit.

Lawson told council the task force learned that nine per cent of commuter trips in Salmon Arm are made via active transportation. He said that’s on the low side compared to other similarly sized communities in B.C.

Read more: Energy and emissions report for Salmon Arm points to passenger vehicle use

Six recommendations to council included:

• the city should continue to collaborate with Neskonlith and Adams Lake bands to develop an equitable and connected active transportation system;

• a comprehensive Active Transportation Master Plan should be developed through an inclusive, equitable, public participation approach; and

• council should consider allocating $30,000 of the 2021 budget toward developing a master plan ($20,000 was allocated in the 2020 budget).

Council will consider the $30,000 request during budget deliberations on Jan. 18.

Read more: Salmon Arm man’s annual Remembrance Day trail work a tribute to veterans

Coun. Tim Lavery, who spearheaded the task force, commended its members on all their work. He referred to information that stood out for him.

He said two to six per cent of the population use active transportation no matter what, 10 to 30 per cent are enthusiasts, and 37 to 60 per cent are interested in active transportation but are concerned about safety.

“I think what that means is we need to be looking at multi-use separated paths. They do cost more. But… the way forward is increasing the safety factor so that the bulk of the population can engage in active transportation, separate from vehicle traffic.”

Council discussed Salmon Arm’s need to work with the city’s hilly reality, one that a focus on active transportation could help.

Task force member Anita Ely noted active transportation is more than just transportation. It’s about connecting the whole community, not just physically but also socially.

Council accepted the report, which can be found on page 191 of council’s Jan. 11 agenda, and voted unanimously to have staff monitor upcoming provincial grant opportunities.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm councilTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CEO of air traffic controller Nav Canada cites ‘staggering’ drop in flights in 2020

Just Posted

The role of Salmon Arm’s Active Transportation Task Force is to help the city achieve a modern, more efficient system that will see more people using human-powered transportation. (File photo)
Salmon Arm moves toward active transportation for many more residents

Task force provides initial recommendations to improve human-powered transportation system

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

Parents learned on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that a member of the South Canoe Elementary school community is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. (File photo)
Salmon Arm school principal self-isolating after COVID-19 confirmation

Parents told kids can continue attending school, Interior Health conducting contact tracing

Salmon Arm mayor asks RCMP about enforcement of the ‘no engine brakes’ sign at the east end of town ahead of the large hill. (File photo)
More accused in Salmon Arm breaching conditions when released from custody

Staff sergeant said more breaches due to province’s direction of trying not to hold people in custody

Avalanche Canada is forecasting considerable to high avalanche risk for the North and South Columbia mountains following the storm on Jan. 12 and 13. (File photo)
Storm leaves avalanche danger high in B.C. Southern Interior

Snow of up to 60 cm and high winds created hazardous conditions

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Proud Boys confrontation was wake-up call about military racism, hate: Defence chief

The military has established new rules around hateful misconduct over the past year

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance faces dismissal from the RCMP. (File photo)
Mountie accused of Kelowna sexual assault faces dismissal from RCMP

Chad Vance is scheduled for a conduct hearing in April, two months after his February criminal trial

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

Renders show The Hatching Point brewery, proposed for 2850 Boucherie Road. (City of West Kelowna)
West Kelowna council endorses saloon-style brewery

The Hatching Point has been proposed for West Kelowna’s wine trail area

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID death at North Okanagan care home

First death recorded from coronavirus at Creekside Landing

Constable Ken Jaques broke a window and crawled into a home to rescue an elderly man who had be laying on the floor for days. Jaques was the officer who provided oversight for the 2020 Remembrance Day services and is shown here in a picture with his son. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton cop saves life of elderly man

He broke the glass and crawled into the house, while calling for assistance from BC Ambulance

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital by Interior Health. IH said Wednesday afternoon four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake

Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

Sunnybank
Another care home in Oliver reports its first COVID-19 related death

Another Oliver home, McKinney Place loses another two residents to outbreak

Most Read