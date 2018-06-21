Salmon Arm multi-family development gets nod

Councillors send proposal for 97-unit multi-family development to first and second reading.

  • Jun. 21, 2018 10:14 a.m.
  • News

Plans for a long-vacant property received the go-ahead at the City of Salmon Arm’s July 18 planning meeting.

Council unanimously gave initial approval for a large residential project at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street SW.

Representing the developer, Canzea Developments of Kamloops, Graham Richardson described the proposal to construct a 97-unit, multi-family development in three separate four-storey, wood-framed structures with underground parking.

Buildings one and two will have 35 units and building three, the first to be built, will include 27 units.

Each building will have wheelchair access and will be a mix of one and two bedrooms measuring approximately 750 to 1,100 square feet.

A common access road running along the south side of the project will connect the three buildings and separate above-ground parking areas.

“It’s a big project for us, we’re pushing boundaries,” said Richardson. “We did have a plan to consider rentals for building one (the last to be built), but that’s down the road.”

Most units will have underground parking with the remaining being provided with above ground, covered parking.

Council was pleased, not only because the weed-filled lot has been empty for a long time but because access to the development will be from Third Street rather than the busier Fifth Avenue.

The request for two variances – one to increase the maximum height of the principal building from 15 metres (49.2 feet) to 15.8 metres (51.8 feet) and to decrease the internal roadway by 1.3 metres (4.3 feet), were viewed as minor.

Concerned about high costs possibly turning developers away, Coun. Chad Eliason questioned staff about the requirement to post a bond for 125 per cent of the projected cost of the landscaping plan when the development is being built in three stages.

“The 125 per cent is for the entire project,” he said. “I think we should look at returning a portion at the end of building three to encourage people to build here.”

Related: Salmon Arm building stats reach record high

Planning and development officer Wes Miles explained the city could possibly return some of the money when the first phase is completed.

Eliason also welcomed the development because it will give buyers who cannot afford a single-family house an alternative.

“This is the type of lodging that’s appropriate for what people need,” he said.

Richardson explained that while plans originally called for the building to be clad in Hardy board, concern about the effects of silica dust on construction workers has Worksafe BC considering new regulations about its use and Canzea is looking at vinyl as an alternative.

Both Couns. Alan Harrison and Ken Jamieson asked Richardson to consider something other than vinyl, which cannot be painted when it fades.

“I think we have to be really careful that we aren’t legislating developers on what products to use,” argued Coun. Kevin Flynn, pointing out vinyl is about half the cost of Hardy board. “It’s not our job, I don’t want to add costs.”

Calling the requested variances minimal, Harrison said he was pleased they won’t affect neighbours and happy to see parking located at the back so it’s not visible from the road.

Coun. Tim Lavery added his support for the project, extolling more affordable housing opportunities.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond called the development “important, significant, timely, exciting and much needed.”

Mayor Nancy Cooper applauded the development for being walkable to parks, downtown and malls.

Members of council were unanimous in their support for the development to move forward for first and second reading before going to public hearing.

Richardson, meanwhile, suggested development of building three will likely get underway next spring, with “a couple to three years for a full build-out.”

115 new wildfires across B.C.

