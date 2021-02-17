Salmon Arm non-profit seeks identity of individual after cell phone taken

The Shuswap Family Centre shared images from security footage taken when a cell phone was allegedly stolen from the organization’s building at 681 Marine Park Drive on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 17. (Shuswap Family Centre image)

Staff at a Salmon Arm non-profit that provides support to community residents are disheartened after an individual allegedly walked off with one of the organization’s cell phones.

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Feb. 17, a person walked into the Shuswap Family Resource Centre at 681 Marine Park. Staff allege that person took a cell phone belonging to the resource centre and walked out again.

An employee with the resource centre said they were working alone at the time of the incident, in the staff room when the front door bell rang. When they returned to the front desk area, a cell phone that had been there was gone. The phone was used by those who work at the resource centre and the employee didn’t think it contained sensitive information.

The employee said the incident was reported to police. Images from security camera footage were shared in a post on the resource centre’s Facebook page. The images include a man wearing a what appears to be a grey and orange parka and a black baseball cap.

“The Shuswap Family Centre would have provided food, gas or any type of support,” reads the post, which asks for the phone to be returned and for anyone who might have any information about the individual in the pictures to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP.

