Salmon Arm nurse suspended for mistreating patients who wouldn’t sleep

Feizal Halim will no longer be allowed to be the only nurse on duty

A Salmon Arm nurse is facing a one-week suspension among other disciplinary actions after he directed care staff to mistreat residents if they refused to sleep or demanded too much attention.

An investigation by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives’ inquiry committee found Feizal Halim regularly doled out punishments to residents in his care during his night shifts in March and April 2021. These included bringing residents to the dining room and leaving them with the windows open and lights off, refusing to provide coffee, snacks or blankets, refusing to help residents with the toilet and communicating with residents inappropriately and disrespectfully.

In its decision published July 3, the inquiry committee said Halim instructed his staff to use the punishments when residents wouldn’t sleep or when they rang their call bell too frequently.

Halim has had his nursing registration suspended for one week and will no longer be allowed to be the sole nurse on duty. He has also agreed to taking part in remedial education in ethics and communication and a regulatory practice consulting program.

The inquiry committee said it believes these actions will protect the public.

