Salmon Arm Observer makes short-list for Community Newspaper Awards

In this award-nominated photo, Salmon Arm Mayor Nancy Cooper attempts to land a blow on coach Peggy Maerz during their demonstration bout at the Hit 2 Fit charity boxing event at Westgate Public Market on March 11, 2017. (Lachlan Labere / Salmon Arm Observer)

The B.C. and Yukon Community Newspapers Association (BCYCNA) announced the finalists for the Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards on Feb. 28, recognizing the excellence of many news organizations across B.C. and the Yukon territory.

The yearly awards are separated into several categories covering general excellence, superb writing, the year’s best photography and most successful advertising campaigns run by community newspapers. The Observer has been short-listed as a finalist in the Newspaper Excellence category, with a photo of Salmon Arm mayor Nancy Cooper in a charity boxing match by reporter Lachlan Labere also selected as a finalist for the Sports Photography award.

The winners of the 2018 Ma Murray Awards will be announced on April 28.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.