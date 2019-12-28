Salmon Arm Observer Year in Review – August

Duncan Walters stands in the area where he hopes to build a disc golf course north of the Salmon Arm airport. The stake next to him sits at the site of one of 18 holes planned for the course. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

AUGUST

• They might not be quite ‘pedal to the metal,’ but many drivers in Salmon Arm speed past Fletcher Park. That includes city employees and taxi drivers, according to the findings of Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol, who had set up their speed reader board near the park on Aug. 1

• Results from Salmon Arm’s first two weeks of composting looked good. Since July 1, the city had been collecting residential food waste through its new curbside collection service. Over the first two weeks of the program, 31.3 metric tons of waste were diverted from the Salmon Arm landfill. That tonnage represents 34 per cent of the total waste generated.

• Film industry veteran Dan Rizzuto, who recently started living in the Shuswap full time, saw the area’s cinematic potential and wanted to bring it to the silver screen. Rizzuto wants to write a film with the Shuswap in mind as a location.

• Maclean’s Magazine named Salmon Arm the best community in B.C.,the sixth best community in Canada and the only B.C. community in the top 10 of the 415 communities ranked nationwide. “For our city to be the number-one most desirable city to live in and the best community in British Columbia and Canada is pretty amazing,” said Mayor Alan Harrison. “We know how lucky we are to live here but when you see it in comparison to other places it really does confirm it.”

• Five people were transported to hospital, including three by air ambulance, following a head-on collision west of Salmon Arm on Highway 1.

• Salmon Arm Observer reporter/columnist Martha Wickett noted a larger-than-normal earwig population in the city, a view shared by Nico’s Nurseryland manager Maaike Johnson, who said it’s been an earwig year. “They’ve definitely increased. A lot of people are asking how to get rid of them.”

• Georg Gagavuoz, a Salmon Arm butcher, recently turned his blade-smithing hobby into a full-time job with Georg’s Gorgeous Forges.

• The 2019 Roots and Blues Festival exceeded its organizers’s expectations. “It seemed to come off without a hitch – beyond my expectations,” said festival artistic director Peter North, pointing out that in his 40-plus years of being involved in producing shows, TV productions and events, he has never felt more satisfied.

• North Okanagan Shuswap Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz said she was pleased with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to a report by ethics commissioner Mario Dion that looked at whether or not Trudeau used his position to try to influence a decision of the Attorney General of Canada, Jody Wilson-Raybould, regarding a criminal prosecution involving corporation SNC-Lavalin. “ To me the Prime Minister’s acknowledgement, acceptance, and action is the type of leadership I expect,” said Derkaz.

• Salmon Arm RCMP responded to two collisions on Highway 1 that resulted in seven people being transported to hospital. Staff Sgt. Scott West said alcohol was believed to have been a contributing factor behind a head-on collision that occurred on Aug. 15, on Tank Hill.

• A proposal to set up a disc golf course on a city-owned property north of the Salmon Arm airport received preliminary support from the city.

• Salmon Arm’s Sebastien Archambault was grateful for the opportunity to play Junior A-level hockey this season, and honoured to be playing it with the Humboldt Broncos.

Dan Rizzuto, who has worked many film-industry jobs over the years has recently moved to the Shuswap wants to see the area’s scenery represented on the silver screen. (Photo Contributed)

Salmon Arm was ranked number-one out of B.C. communities included in Maclean’s Best Communities in Canada list for 2019, and the seventh best place to work in B.C. in BC Business’s best cities to work list for 2020. (File photo)