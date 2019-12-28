Salmon Arm Observer Year in Review – July

A look back at events that made headlines in July.

JULY

• The City of Salmon Arm said it would be stepping up education and enforcement efforts on water conversation as the level of Shuswap Lake was below 2015 levels.

• The First United Church installed 30 solar panels on its roof that were expected to produce 12 kilowatt hours, approximately 37 per cent of the annual consumption of the First United Church.

• Salmon Arm Minor Baseball’s Bantam Cracked Peppers finished their season in second place after a weekend of consecutive wins.

• Michael Hai Manh Vu announced plans to open North Vietnamese restaurant Hanoi 36 in downtown Salmon Arm.

• Salmar Theatres cancelled its scheduled showing of the controversial anti-abortion movie Unplanned after threats were allegedly received by theatre staff.

• Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced funding for a Highway 1 improvement project in Tappen. Work on an approximately 4.3-kilometre section of highway would receive $82,142,934.

• Salmon Arm RCMP were investigating a hit and run involving a pickup truck that crashed through a barrier and into a residence on 40th Street NE.

• Over the July long weekend in Langley, the Salmon Arm Synergy U17 boys team earned top spot in the Western Canadian Championships Silver I division.

• Fines for panhandling in the city received initial approval, with council emphasizing they’re a last resort. City council passed a street solicitation bylaw in May, without the accompanying fines included. Those were added in an amendment to the ‘ticket information utilization bylaw.’ The fines are $50 per offence.

• About 50 residents filed into council chambers to hear the presentation of Amy Vallarino, who asked that the city acknowledge there is a climate emergency, and then develop a climate action plan that would be used to guide the city in all its activities, planning and endeavours.

• City council agreed to give the Salmon Arm Tennis Club more time to pay off a loan for the new indoor tennis facility. On May 1, 2018, the city agreed to loan the club $175,000 over 25 years with no interest. Because of the cost overrun, the club asked to suspend its payments for two years and add the two years to the end of the repayment period.The shortfall was about $140,000.

• Markus and Ursula Jaeger, the artisan bakers behind Inspired Breads, left the hustle and bustle of running a business in the Lower Mainland for Salmon Arm, to work side-by-side once again in their booth at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market. “It feels like the people love what they’re seeing or what they got the week before so we have a lot of returning customers at the moment,” said a delighted Markus.

• Downtown Cannabis, Salmon Arm’s third cannabis retailer, opened its doors in the downtown.

