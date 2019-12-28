Salmon Arm Observer Year in Review – May

The Salmon Arm Golf Course Society has announced the Salmon Arm Golf Course will be put up for sale. (Salmon Arm Golf Course photo)

MAY

• The City of Salmon Arm asked for help investigating what is needed in terms of child care in the community, after receiving a $25,000 grant to determine child-care needs.

• Brad DeMille, owner of DeMille’s Farm Market, said the city’s proposed ban of single-use plastic shopping bags would have to be customer friendly as well as environmentally friendly. DeMille said he sees the ban as a good first step, with more needed in the future, including a focus on bottled water.

• It was announced the 18-hole championship Salmon Arm Golf Course was up for sale. The golf course stated the decision to sell was based on a number of factors, key being that a volunteer-driven non-profit society was no longer easily sustainable given the continued downward trend in membership and current demographics.

• Construction was expected to start in July on 70 affordable rental units by BC Housing, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, intended for families, seniors and people with disabilities.

• A Kamloops woman died, and her daughter was left in critical condition in hospital, after the pair apparently succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning while in their tent at the private Sandy Point Beach campground. In the tent, investigators located a cooking pot with wood ash in it that is believed to have been used as source of heat aid police. “Based on the evidence gathered, it appears that both tent occupants may have been overcome by carbon monoxide from the wood burning.”

• The city received a referral for an application for a fifth cannabis retailer proposed for downtown Salmon Arm. Quantum 1 Cannabis Corp. representative Kwan Lee told the planning committee when the application was submitted to the province late last year, the company wasn’t aware the city had already accepted four applications for the downtown core.

• The 19th annual Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike race was an impressive spectacle of skill and endurance on the South Canoe Trails. The May 12 event challenged lone riders and teams of two to complete as many laps of the challenging course as they could within a six-hour time limit.

• A 27-year-old man died after falling down a steep hillside in the Sicamous Creek area on May 15. The man fell from a cliff near the Lizard Mountain Bike Trail, which shares a parking lot and trailhead with the Sicamous Creek Falls Trail.

• Christina Hallam teamed up with the local Makerspace to create prosthetic legs and feet for a chicken and duck living on her farm. “If we can help them get feet, of course we’d be happy to help and print whatever we can,” said Thomas Briginshaw, executive director of the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre.

• The Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society celebrated the grand opening of their new Shuswap Family Centre at 681 Marine Park Drive NE on Thursday, May 23.

• Shuswap Theatre’s Lend Me a Tenor won big at the Ozones, with nods for best director for Julia Body, newcomer Chris Iversen named best actor for his performance as Tito Merelli the tenor and Elizabeth Ann Skelhorne for best supporting actress for her role as Tito’s wife and named runner-up as best production.

• Salmon Arm council Salmon Arm joined other North Okanagan-Shuswap municipalities with panhandling bylaws. Officially called the Street Solicitation Prevention Bylaw, and modeled after those in Kelowna and Kamloops, Salmon Arm’s increased the distance people soliciting must be done from specific sites such as banks and ATMs.

