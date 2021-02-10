Salmon Arm organizations receive financial boost with grant funding

The Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Society was awarded a $45,000 Arts Infrastructure grant through the British Columbia Arts Council. (File photo)

Three Salmon Arm organizations recently received some good news in the form of grant funding.

It was announced late January that the Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Society would receive $45,000 2020/21 Arts Infrastructure grant from the British Columbia Arts Council and the B.C. government. The Shuswap District Arts Council would receive a $2,800. The grant, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, Melanie Mark, is intended to support arts and culture groups enhance their facilities so they can come back stronger after the pandemic.

“We’re supporting arts groups to upgrade their spaces, improve safety features, increase accessibility or buy equipment so they can continue to offer virtual programming and contribute to B.C.’s economic recovery,” commented Mark in a related media release.

On Feb. 9, recipients of funding through PacificSport Interior BC, supported through the federal government’s COVID-19 assistance plan, were announced. Among them was the Salmon Arm Waves Masters Swim Club, which is to receive $2,500.

This funding, explained PacificSport Interior BC executive director Carolynn Boomer, is to help local sports organizations who desperately need financial support.

