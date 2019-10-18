Salmon Arm photographer gets up close to local candidates on the trail

Kristal Burgess produced photo essays for four of the five North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates in the 2019 federal election. (Photo: Selina Metcalfe)

When Kristal Burgess attended an all candidates forum leading up to Salmon Arm’s municipal election last year, she noticed there was something missing. There was no shortage of questions and answers about policy and credentials, but she felt she didn’t get to know the candidates themselves.

Burgess has been a professional photographer in Salmon Arm for 10 years, and ahead of this year’s federal election she decided to use her camera as a window into the lives of the North-Okanagan-Shuswap candidates. After spending time shadowing four of the five candidates on the campaign trail, she’s producing photo essays of each one.

“Over the past few years I’ve really transitioned from a portrait photographer into something that’s a little bit more documentary styled,” Burgess explained. “I don’t do portrait sessions anymore, it’s all more towards documentary work and telling stories.”

The photo essays are – or will be – available on Burgess’s website, kristalburgessphot.wixsite.com/onthetrail. So far she’s released her essay of Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz and a shorter essay on Conservative incumbent Mel Arnold – shorter because Arnold was the only candidate who declined an invitation to participate.

READ MORE: Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

The essays amount to an extensive undertaking. Her piece dedicated to Derkaz details a 12 hour day spent with her, observing her as she knocks on doors and attends events while fitting in some questions during the few lulls of her day – and of course, capturing everything with her camera.

For Burgess, the biggest reward for her work was getting to know the candidates on a personal level.

“I think having that sort of personal approach is something that is really hard to find,” Burgess said.

“Most of the things people put online are what they want others to see, and the four candidates were so completely candid with me, they just talked from the heart, they allowed me into their homes.”

As for what she found most challenging, Burgess mentioned something that will resonate with journalists throughout the country before and after the election.

“One of the things that was surprising for me was trying to balance being unbiased in what I’m writing and documenting,” she said. “You can take a photo at a different angle which might portray somebody in a different light.”

Burgess offered an example of a moment when the challenge of staying neutral became particularly hard to rise up to.

“During one of the all candidates forums there was some blatant, in-your-face racism directed at the NDP candidate. It’s really hard as a human to not say something about that,” she said.

Since publishing the Derkaz and Arnold pieces she’s been intrigued by the online reactions, if not somewhat dismayed by some of the negative reactions towards the candidates.

“It’s not my role to censor what people are saying but at the same time,” she said. “I’m not trying to put anybody in a negative light, so it’s interesting watching how people read and view things and make their own interpretations.”

Burgess plans to release her photo essays for the NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu and the People’s Party of Canada candidate Kyle Delfing before the results come in on Monday.

READ MORE: Candidates address carbon tax, Pharmacare and immigration at Salmon Arm forum

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Memorial remembers North Okanagan’s most marginalized
Next story
Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Just Posted

Wood pellet supply a concern for Salmon Arm business

Prices increase after Pinnacle Renewable Energy steps away from bag sales

Salmon Arm photographer gets up close to local candidates on the trail

Kristal Burgess produced photo essays for four of the five Shuswap-North Okanagan candidates

VIDEO: Salmon Arm students given chance to question candidates

More than 500 kids from Grades 4 to 8 attend all-candidates forum at Shuswap Middle School

Shuswap voter unhappy with polling times that don’t allow him to vote

Resident thinks with technology available polls should be open more days

Salmon Arm RCMP investigate child porn cases involving four or five suspects

Local police work in concert with Integrated Child Exploitation Team

Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the federal election outcome

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

One year later: Vernon pot stores look back at legalization

Edibles made legal on first anniversary of recreational cannabis

Memorial remembers North Okanagan’s most marginalized

Prayers and flowers for those who have died on the streets

Most Read