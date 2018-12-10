Salmon Arm plant scene of another protest

Salmon Arm police are investigating an alleged assault at a meat-processing plant in the industrial park.
On Dec. 4 at approximately 8:20 p.m. RCMP officers attended to a local meat processing site after approximately 15 protesters stopped a truck that was arriving with cargo for processing, notes Staff. Sgt. Scott West in a Dec. 10 news release.
“Police were called to investigate an alleged assault after the operator of the site removed protesters from in front of the vehicle,” West writes. “No arrests were made at the site on Dec. 4, 2018 and the local RCMP Detachment investigation is ongoing.”
More details to follow.
