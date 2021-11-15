Salmon Arm RCMP arrest believed connected to break-ins, poppy donation box theft

Police say man of no fixed address in custody, denied bail

Salmon Arm RCMP say a man was arrested on Nov. 11 in connection to several break-ins at local businesses and the theft of a poppy donation box. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP say they arrested a man believed responsible for multiple break-ins at local businesses and the theft of a poppy donation box.

Police say a 40-year-old man of no fixed address was taken into police custody on Nov. 11 in Salmon Arm. On that date, according to Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, the man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a business in the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive.

West said charges relating to three October break-ins at local businesses, located in the 500 block of the Trans-Canada Highway and on Lakeshore Drive, were recommended against the suspect, as well as a new charge for the theft of a poppy donation box on Nov. 10.

The man is facing a total of four charges of break and enter or attempted break and enter and one charge of theft of the poppy box. West said the man is currently in provincial custody awaiting his next court appearance after being denied bail.

“In all of the cases except the theft of the poppy donation box, the investigators were able to recover business property and return it to the business owners,” said West.

In an Oct. 27 media release, West reported a 40-year-old man had been arrested in relation to a break-in at a business in the 500-block of the Trans-Canada Highway.

