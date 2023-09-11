Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man amid alleged sale of stolen bicycle

Man arrested also found to be in possession of drugs

Police are urging the public to report stolen property following the arrest of a man found in possession of a stolen bicycle.

Around midnight on Thursday, Sept. 7, a Salmon Arm RCMP officer on patrol located two men with what was believed to be a stolen bike, said Staff Sgt. Scott West in a Sept. 11 media release.

“When the duo saw the police vehicle, one male fled and the other stayed with the bicycle,” said West. “The remaining male was interviewed at the scene and was purchasing the bike.”

West said another officer in the area found the man who had fled and arrested him for possession of the stolen bike.

A search after that arrest located a quantity of what RCMP believe to be methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and cannabis, said West, adding the man is known to Salmon Arm police.

“The RCMP is following up in the matter and the drugs will be tested to confirm exactly what they are and at that time potential criminal charges will be assessed in the matter,” said West, adding it is important people report the stolen property to police, either online or by telephone.

“Salmon Arm RCMP have been successful in getting property returned to owners over the summer,” said West. “We have returned vehicles, boats, tools, bicycles and other property.

“Regardless of criminal charges, it is a positive experience when the RCMP can get property back to its rightful owner. There are times when these property investigations lead to other charges as well.”

