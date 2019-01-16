Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man suspected of using stolen credit cards

The man was taken into custody while driving a stolen car

On Jan. 16 shortly before noon, RCMP officers took a man into custody in the Salmon Arm Industrial Park on suspicion of involvement with property crimes.

Officers in marked and unmarked police cars arrested the suspect, who is in his mid 30s, because he is associated with complaints where a suspect used stolen credit cards at local businesses. He was also driving a vehicle which police believe was stolen from the Vernon area at the time of his arrest.

Related:RCMP, civilian vehicles rammed in North Okanagan incident

The arrest was uneventful and police say there was no danger to the public.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been determined.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lawyer: California siblings ‘survivors’ of years of torture
Next story
First Nation supporters march to Horgan’s MLA office

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man suspected of using stolen credit cards

The man was taken into custody while driving a stolen car

Process limits greenhouse gas escape at Salmon Arm Landfill

Fortis BC uses converted biogas to fuel between 300 and 500 homes

City staff find reduction to tax increase

Salmon Arm council opts to stick with 3.3 per cent hike, expecting impact from parcel tax review

CSRD board educated on dangers of radon gas by experts

Revelstoke mayor shares account of health risks associated with gas exposure

Hay shortage takes its toll on Shuswap animal rescues

Bad season for western Canadian hay leads to increasing demand and prices

First Nation supporters march to Horgan’s MLA office

Dozens marched across the Greater Victoria community of Langford to support the Wet’suwet’en people

Police seek help in finding a B.C. boy and his aunt who are missing since Sunday

The pair are missing from Kamloops

Salmon Arm Silverbacks add forward Jack Sampson to the bench

Power-forward brings an imposing frame, tough physical presence to the team

Condo rental bans on way out with B.C. empty home tax

Many exemptions to tax, but annual declarations required

Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after knee injury

Pettersson said he wasn’t feeling any pain during Wednesday’s skate

Kentucky canoe outfit borrows photo of Trudeau family to market business

They are in a red canoe, all clad in life jackets, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Ella-Grace are waving

Ratfish generates social media buzz on Vancouver Island

Boneless, glowing creature a common bycatch, but it usually stays in deep waters – fish expert

UPDATE: Liberal bows out of byelection after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background

Daredevil changes game plan to jump broken White Rock pier

Brooke Colby tells council daredevil event would help boost waterfront business

Most Read