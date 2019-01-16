Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man suspected of using stolen credit cards

The man was taken into custody while driving a stolen car

On Jan. 16 shortly before noon, RCMP officers took a man into custody in the Salmon Arm Industrial Park on suspicion of involvement with property crimes.

Officers in marked and unmarked police cars arrested the suspect, who is in his mid 30s, because he is associated with complaints where a suspect used stolen credit cards at local businesses. He was also driving a vehicle which police believe was stolen from the Vernon area at the time of his arrest.

The arrest was uneventful and police say there was no danger to the public.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been determined.

