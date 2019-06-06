Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

A bear was sighted in the Hillcrest area on May 22. (Candace Godber/Facebook)

Salmon Arm RCMP are encouraging the public to be bear aware.

In a Thursday, June 6 news release, Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that in the past three days, Salmon Arm officers responded to seven calls regarding animals. Four of those calls, received on Wednesday, June 5, were regarding bears roaming the area.

West says it’s the time of year when bears are looking for food, coming into contact with people in the process.

“Local Conservation Officers have been made aware of the incidents and attended yesterday to an area on 17th Street SE and Okanagan Avenue,” said West.

By removing potential food sources, West adds, residents can reduce the risk of bears becoming habituated to visiting homes for food.

“The number one thing is ensure that you have no food sources or garbage around your home,” said West.

Bear attractants include bird feeders (hummingbird feeders included), garbage, unclean barbecues and pet food left outside.

“In Salmon Arm we enjoy trails and green spaces that run through town,” said West. “Animals use these strips of forest as well. If you back on to these areas, it is especially important to remove food sources….”

West notes it is an offence under the Wildlife Act to leave attractants to dangerous wildlife outside. The offence carries a $345 fine.

