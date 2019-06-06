Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Salmon Arm RCMP are encouraging the public to be bear aware.

In a Thursday, June 6 news release, Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that in the past three days, Salmon Arm officers responded to seven calls regarding animals. Four of those calls, received on Wednesday, June 5, were regarding bears roaming the area.

West says it’s the time of year when bears are looking for food, coming into contact with people in the process.

“Local Conservation Officers have been made aware of the incidents and attended yesterday to an area on 17th Street SE and Okanagan Avenue,” said West.

By removing potential food sources, West adds, residents can reduce the risk of bears becoming habituated to visiting homes for food.

“The number one thing is ensure that you have no food sources or garbage around your home,” said West.

Read more: Bear and cubs seen near South Canoe School

Read more: UPDATE: Residents asked to manage attractants after bear sighting at school

Read more: Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Bear attractants include bird feeders (hummingbird feeders included), garbage, unclean barbecues and pet food left outside.

“In Salmon Arm we enjoy trails and green spaces that run through town,” said West. “Animals use these strips of forest as well. If you back on to these areas, it is especially important to remove food sources….”

West notes it is an offence under the Wildlife Act to leave attractants to dangerous wildlife outside. The offence carries a $345 fine.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A bear was sighted in the Hillcrest area on May 22. (Candace Godber/Facebook)

Previous story
West Kelowna dog is OK after possible food poisoning scare

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Two-year-old Salmon Arm girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Family Fishing Weekend hits the Okanagan for Father’s Day

Families across the Okanagan will take in Family Fishing Weekend from June 14-16.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

Salmon Arm meeting to begin new relationship for First Nations, local governments

First of annual meetings will help establish regular, meaningful communication

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Shuswap PeeWee lacrosse team takes second tournament gold

Team sets sights on competing in July 11-14 provincials

Medieval times come to North Okanagan for annual Lumby Days

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Snapshot: Legion blues

Steve Marriner performs his solo show at the Salmon Arm Legion Wednesday… Continue reading

Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Over $759,000 has been provided through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

West Kelowna dog is OK after possible food poisoning scare

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Oz reminds people to watch what their pet eats on walks

Vision-impaired students graduate from UBC Okanagan

Two vision-impaired students didn’t let ‘no’ get in the way of their degrees

Most Read