The cell block at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment will be undergoing renovations in the new year. (File photo)

The cell block at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment will be undergoing renovations in the new year. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP cells to undergo renovation

Focus will be on safety, ensuring no blind spots exist in cell block

Prisoner and guard safety at the Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment will be the focus of an upcoming retrofit.

At a recent meeting of Salmon Arm council, a total budget of approximately $175,000 was approved as the result of an earlier RCMP study into design standards for cells.

City staff reported that a review of Salmon Arm cells was done in 2007 and again in 2016. The focus was on safeguards for handling, monitoring and housing detainees to improve their safety, including providing the optimum view of the entire cells and removing blind spots. It also included safety for police officers and guards.

The detachment’s 11 cells will be upgraded to meet the new standards.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP, new immigrants get acquainted at police station

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP honour fallen comrade

In October 2020, four pre-qualified contractors who had the required security approvals looked at the site. In November, just two of the four submitted bids. The contract was awarded to McDiarmid Construction, the lowest of the two.

“McDiarmid Construction is a local contractor who has successfully completed many city projects,” stated the staff report.

With just $142,000 in the budget for the work, council approved the transfer of a total of $45,000 from two reserves – the prison cell retrofit reserve and the RCMP storage building construction reserve.

The specialized equipment and materials required for the retrofit mean a wait for their arrival. Also, COVID-19 has created delays in manufacturing and shipping.

“In all practicality, the renovation will be a phased renovation with one set of cells being completed and then the other…,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said, noting safety measures will ensure prisoners and contractors are not in contact with each other.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Scientists focus on bats for clues to prevent next pandemic
Next story
Time limit on committee terms sought in Vernon

Just Posted

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

A fundraiser has been launched to support James Hopkins and Helane Northey, who lost their Sicamous home in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Gofundme photo)
Sicamous couple lose home in fire

House destroyed in blaze, fundraiser launched to help rebuild

The cell block at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment will be undergoing renovations in the new year. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP cells to undergo renovation

Focus will be on safety, ensuring no blind spots exist in cell block

Upon arriving at work Monday morning, Dec. 14, Bastion Place staff were delighted to find three sacks had been dropped off over the weekend containing gifts for every resident. (Contributed)
Santa makes early stop at Salmon Arm senior care facility

Bastion Place staff say enough gifts were left for all residents to receive one

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

McKinney Place now has recorded 53 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (File photo)
12 more COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place long-term care home

There are now 53 total cases associated with the outbreak

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

Greg Byron has donated 157 times as a blood donor. He drives in Penticton from his home town of Osoyoos to donate each time. He will be donating on Christmas Eve. (Submitted)
Okanagan man to make 157th blood donation on Christmas Eve

The Osoyoos man has been donating since he was 17

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the actions of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers after a woman in handcuffs was injured while being led to police car. (Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Vernon RCMP arrest

Alleged incident happened Saturday, Dec.12 with woman in handcuffs hurt being led to police car

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Merritt RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man shoots self near detachment

The man drove into the parking lot next to the police station on Dec. 5, got out of his vehicle with a rifle and fired shots

Most Read