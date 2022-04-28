Salmon Arm RCMP find assault-style weapons after vehicle fire extinguished

Police looking for driver who was reported leaving the scene with two duffel bags

Salmon Arm RCMP are trying to identify the man who was driving a vehicle which burned following a collision on April 15. The driver was seen leaving the vehicle carrying two duffel bags.(File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP discovered firearms in a vehicle after responding to a collision and vehicle fire.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle collision off the Trans-Canada Highway between 50th Street NW and 65th Street NW on Friday, April 15.

Police say a man left the scene on foot carrying duffel bags, and remains unidentified.

After fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire, police found two firearms inside – an assault-style 12-gauge shotgun and an assault-style .45-calibre carbine rifle.

West said April 28 that police are attempting to identify the man who was driving the vehicle, which was a total loss due to the fire.

