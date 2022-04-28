Salmon Arm RCMP find assault-style weapons after vehicle fire extinguished

Salmon Arm RCMP discovered firearms in a vehicle after responding to a collision and vehicle fire.
Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle collision off the Trans-Canada Highway between 50th Street NW and 65th Street NW on Friday, April 15.
Police say a man left the scene on foot carrying duffel bags, and remains unidentified.
After fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire, police found two firearms inside – an assault-style 12-gauge shotgun and an assault-style .45-calibre carbine rifle.
West said April 28 that police are attempting to identify the man who was driving the vehicle, which was a total loss due to the fire.
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.