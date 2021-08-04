Salmon Arm RCMP have recovered property galore, including several bicycles

If you think an item might belong to you, call the exhibit custodian during business hours

Missing a bicycle?

Salmon Arm RCMP might have one that belongs to you.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that the Salmon Arm RCMP have recovered a variety of items over the past several months believed to be abandoned by thieves.

On the list are about 10 bicycles – a variety of brands including Mongoose, Trec, Diadora, Infinity, Specialized, Schwinn, Rayvolt and Norco.

A small Honda dirt bike also remains in police custody.

Police have also recovered a small coin collection, saws, drills, construction tools and generators. Some of the pieces of property have distinguishing marks on them that the rightful owner would know about.

If you have lost any of these items and think they may be yours, West suggests calling the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 during business hours. Ask to speak to the “exhibit custodian” and give that person the best description of your missing item. He said police will then do their best to reunite you and your property.

