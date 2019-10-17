Salmon Arm RCMP investigate child porn cases involving four or five suspects

Salmon Arm RCMP investigators have been busy tracking down suspects in child pornography cases recently.

In his quarterly report to city council, which spans July 1 to Sept. 30, Staff Sgt. Scott West said officers have been investigating 26 child pornography files. By files, he clarified that they mean 26 instances of an officer opening a file.

The file might consist of just one photo.

Those 26 files involved four to five suspects, West said, which requires substantial time and resources to investigate.

They require search warrants, IP address investigations and more.

“It does take a substantial amount of time to see who is on the keyboard and arrest them.”

West said his department works closely with the Integrated Child Exploitation Team and he is not able to provide more information on current cases at this time.

“The ultimate objective of this team, in conjunction with the RCMP Tech Crime Unit, is to identify and assist child victims of sexual abuse, identify those responsible for the abuse and to lay appropriate criminal charges for the assaults, creation of the images and their distribution,” he said.

West adds that police around the world have developed closer relationships and, as a result, work together to apprehend abusers and hold them accountable for their actions.

